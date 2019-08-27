Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

In the commodity market, the price of gold remained steady. While the price of silver surged.

In international market, the price of gold surged. in New York, gold was trading at $.1531.40 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% reamined firm at Rs.39,670 and Rs.39,500 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also remained steady at Rs.29,500 per eight gram.

In New York, Silver was trading higher at $.17.78 per ounce. In India the price of silver was surged by Rs.190 to Rs.46,740 per kilo. The weekly based delivery declined Rs.164 to Rs.45,127 per kilo. The price of silver coins surged by Rs.2000 at Rs.96,000 for buying and Rs.97,000 for selling of 100 coins.