Cow gives more milk if flute is played in lord Krishna style, says BJP Leader

BJP MLA from Assam Dilip Kumar Paul claimed that cows give more milk if a flute is played. Kumar even opined that the amount of milk increases “multiple times” when the flute is played in “a special tune which Lord Krishna used to do”.

Expressing his opinion at the opening ceremony of a folk festival in Silchar on Sunday, Paul had said, as reported by Indian Express, “It has been proven by modern scientists that if we can play the flute in a special tune, which Lord Krishna used to do, the amount of milk increases multiple times.”