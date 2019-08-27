‘Dancing sir’ wins hearts of netizen: Video

Everybody admits the fact that the monotonous and sometimes boring teaching styles of some teachers had make classrooms hell. But now a teacher from Odisha has gives other teachers a example how to make classrooms lively and to make learning a fun experience.

The video of ‘Dancing sir ‘has won the hearts of netizen. The ‘ dancing sir’ whose out of box thinking to make learning a fun has won the heart of his students, but now the video of his unique style of teaching has also won the heart of social media users.

A video of Prafulla kumar Pathi, the headmaster of the Lamtaput UP School in Koraput in Odisha has stormed the internet.

“If teaching is made interesting, students will take more interest in studies. The experiment is bearing fruits as the dropouts rate has gone down”, he claimed.

Pathi has been suing these kind of techniques since 2008 when he was employed with ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’.