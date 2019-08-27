Ex Pak Minister’s Hilarious Mistake: In a Post Criticising P.M Modi, Guess What he Tags Instead of U.N

Former Pakistan Minister Rehman Malik has been quite active on social media, especially after the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir. The man recently spread laughter in India after he predicted Chidambaram to be the next prime minister of India and has now made another blooper with a tweet.

While trying to criticize P.M Modi by sharing news of ANI about Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s account of experiences at Kashmir, Senator Rehman Malik tried to tag UN to the tweet but ended up tagging UNO, the card game!

@narendramodi @realUNOgame

these are ur own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK,”he wrote on Twitter

Check out the hilarious mistake here.

For those who are not familiar, this is what a pack of UNO cards look like