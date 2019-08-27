Imran Khan’s Bizarre Plan to show solidarity with Kashmir Leaves Pakistanis in Splits. Check this Out

Imran Khan cannot stop talking about the issue of Kashmir ever since article 370 was scrapped. His attempts to draw the international community into the issue has failed miserably and Imran has now come up with a master plan to show solidarity with Kashmir: make everyone stand from 12 to 12 30 on Friday.

PM Imran Khan wants everyone to stand every Friday from 12 to 12:30, where ever they are, to show solidarity with the Kashmiris. pic.twitter.com/F9CvaKQBfi — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) August 26, 2019

It seems like Pakistani’s have not quite understood the logic behind the move and honestly neither we are able to see the point. One Twitter user was wondering whether it is during night or day they have to stand while another asked Imran to extend this ‘standing hours’ to eternity. Check out these reactions.

Only Imran Khan can out-stupid Imran Khan. https://t.co/WT0xXBbge2 — Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) August 26, 2019

If India and other countries also do the same. The whole world on stand still it would be a real tribute to Sachin Tendulkar ??? https://t.co/SLgRCktCAU — Maithun (RAW Agent) (@Being_Humor) August 26, 2019

Is this to continue till Kashmir banega Pakistan or only till the UNGA? Please please please ask him to make this a daily programme and for one hour for eternity. That will be a true measure of pak commitment to J&K. https://t.co/3IbWHZZWNe — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) August 26, 2019

Hello @ImranKhanPTI, standing with someone or standing up for someone are metaphors. You, on the other hand, are asking Pakistanis to physically stand for 30 minutes every Friday. It’s not the same thing. When you stand up for someone, you do something for them. Now, sit down. https://t.co/4hjGKrZhX4 — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) August 26, 2019

After ruining the Kashmir cause with their counterproductive militarism, Pakistan to ruin its own national productivity for 30 minutes every week! Bravo Bajwa-Imran regime??? https://t.co/4CdOV6Jj6v — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) August 26, 2019