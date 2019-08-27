Income-Tax attaches ‘benami assets’ worth Rs.150 crore belonging to former Chief Minister’s sons

The Income Tax Department (IT) has attached ‘benami assets’ worth Rs.150 crore belonging to former Chief minister’s sons.

The Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax Department has attached the assets of Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan the sons of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from Adampur assembly seat. Chander Mohan is the former deputy CM of the state. Last month the central agency has conducted a series of searches at the offices and residence of bishnoi.

Bristol Hotel in Gurugram, Haryana has been attached by the IT department. This hotel is owned by ‘Bright Star Hotel Private Ltd’. 34% shares of the this company is held in name of a front company registered in British Virgin Island and operated from UAE.

The IT Department has issued an order under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988.