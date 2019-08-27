Intelligence Bureau Observing this Malayali Journalist For Maoist Connections?T.G Mohandas Shoots a Controversial Question

T.G Mohandas, the intellectual cell head of BJP has been in a few controversies before and he might have just got himself to another one. In a tweet, he has asked if Shani Prabhakaran, a popular journalist with Manorama channel is under Intelligence Bureau’s observation for her Maoist connections.

“Is Wayanad the native place of Shani? Is it true that she is under observation for her connections with Maoists,” asked Mohandas in a tweet? (Original Tweet below)

Recently, Mohandas had requested P.M Modi to back off from Manorama Conclave since journalists of Manorama channel- like Shani Prabhakaran and Nisha Purushothaman, are at the forefront of criticizing Narendra Modi.