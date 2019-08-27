Man orders grocery items, finds 5.5-feet Cobra inside box: Video

The news about high-end smartphones turning to be soaps and chocolate on online delivery parcels. But a man who ordered grocery item through online delivery company received a cobra. The video of the snake inside the parcel has become viral on the social media.

The bizarre incident took place in Mayurbhanj in Odisha. Mrityu Kumar has placed an order for some grocery items from Vijayawada. The grocery was sent through a courier company in a sealed box. But a rat entered a box at the courier office and the snake also entered the box through the same hole.

After receiving the courier, Kumar opened the box to find out a 5.5 feet cobra inside the box. He called the forest department for rescue. The rescue department of forest department catched the snake and released it in a nearby forest.