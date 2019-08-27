Man Wants to Know if Ali Akbar is Really a Muslim, Guess What he Replies

Ali Akbar, the veteran Malayalam movie director is a hardcore BJP supporter. Often there are attempts to dub BJP and RSS as an anti-Muslim party and therefore anyone with a Muslim name having connections with the saffron outfit comes as a surprise and shock to many. One such person, made a phone call to Ali Akbar to confirm if he is really a Muslim.

“This man called me at midnight. He wants me to change my name, explain to him about my daughter’s marriage. When he kept on disturbing me, I really had to abuse him. I will settle my problems with Allah, you please don’t try to change others believes and change the name,” he wrote on Facebook. Check out the original Fb post(below)