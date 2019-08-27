Modi Government wants to bring company raj in the country, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the central government wants to bring ‘company raj’ by handing over valuable sectors to few corporates.

Addressing MCF workers in Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The rail coach factory was set up by Sonia Gandhi in 2007 in order to provide employment to locals and boost the economy. The rail coach manufacturing unit here is making a profit and has doubled the production but still, the government wants to corporatise it. Slowly, other organisations and units will be targeted. They will also be handed over to few industrialists. This clearly shows that the government wants to bring ‘company raj’ in the country.”

“I have seen advertisements put up by various associations seeking urgent help to save businesses. Our economy has declined to such an extent that they are sinking. Sonia Gandhi will continue to raise your voice in Parliament and I will continue to come here to raise your voice. We will not let this government to weaken our economy and corporatise our valuable assets. This clearly shows that politics is more important than people for the BJP,” said Priyanka.