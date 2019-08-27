Mukesh-the Shaktiman to Rescue Flood Victims? Here is the Truth behind this Look

Actor-turned-politician MLA Mukesh’s viral look donning Shaktiman costumes are going viral on the Internet. Shaktiman, India’s first superhero was a character that Mukesh Khanna had executed to perfection and social media couldn’t quite understand why the politician has taken this outfit. A superhero movie is on the way? Well, the guess is partly right. Mukesh’s Shaktiman looks are for a new movie Dhamakka, Omar Lulu’s next directorial venture after a forgettable Oru Adaar Love.

Although the stills are for a movie, in certain Facebook groups the video of Mukesh in Shaktiman costumes are shown in a sarcastic light, where people claimed that he has taken a superhero avatar to rescue the flood victims. Check this out.

Omar Lulu had shared the image on social media.

Arun, known best for his role with Mohanlal in Olympian Anthony Adam is the hero of Dhamakka. Balu Varghese, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Ganapathy, etc are the other major actors.