Onam 2019 : Traditional Onam Games

Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala that also marks the beginning of the New Year for the Malayali Hindus and is an occasion to pay tribute to the ancient ruler Mahabali and the various avatars of Lord Vishnu. While most people are aware of the delicacies that are prepared during the festival and the cultural events that take place during the 10-day celebration, there are certain local traditions that are not as well known among the tourists. One such unsung attraction of Onam is Onakalikal, a collection of traditional games played in Kerala especially during the Onam festivities.

Kayyankali

Kayyankali is a relatively violent game that is played by the young men of Kerala during Onam. It is a one on one combat game between two men, without the use of any weapons. Kayyankali requires a lot of strength and courage and the players also need to be well versed in the strategies of the game. Combatants primarily use their fists to attack each other but the method of approaching the opponent is also quite important. The atmosphere during the game is quite energetic, with the spectators cheering on their favourite player.

Attakalam

A less aggressive combat game is that of Attakalam, which differs from Kayyankali because it is played in batches. One team stands inside a circle while the other team tries to pull them out. A player from the team outside the circle enters the ring and attempts to touch an opponent. Once this happens, a one on one competition begins between the two where the aim is to drag the opponent out of the circle. This is yet another game that requires physical strength as well as swift responses.

Ambeyyal

Ambeyyal is a game that requires excellent marksmanship and the knowledge of archery. Played between two teams equipped with bows and arrows, this game is all about hitting the opponents with arrows while trying to capture all their arrows and leaving them defenceless. Arrows lying on the ground can be collected by anyone who hits the mark or Cheppu. Although Ambeyyal is played with blunted arrows, they are released with much force and may cause injuries, which is why this game is played only by those who are familiar with archery.