Onam Season: More flights will be in service in the gulf sector

V. Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs has confirmed that more flights to Kerala from the Gulf countries during the Onam season. The Minister said starting more flight services was one way out to address the problem of a steep rise in airfares for international flights from the Gulf countries during the festival season.

Muraleedharan said the Civil Aviation Ministry was also looking at other options to address the issue of the hike in ticket prices during festival seasons such as Onam.