“Pakistan is ready for war’, claims Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that the country is ready for every kind of war. He said this while addressing a function at Islamabad. He accused that India has put the regional peace and stability at risk by illegally revoking the special status given to Kashmir.

He also alleged that India could do anything to divert world’s attention from its atrocities and grave human rights violation in Kashmir. He also warned that the entire region would be affected by the war between two countries as the two countries are nuclear powers.

The Pakistan foreign minister also made it clear that the issue will be raised in the annual meeting of United Nations General Assembly in next month.

On August 5, the union government has abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and kashmir , which gave special status to the state. Alos the state was divided into two union territories.