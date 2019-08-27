Pakistan opposition leader has fear of losing PoK; Criticizes Imran Khan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the opposition leader of pakistan has expressed his fear of losing Pakistan Occupied kashmir (PoK). He has severely criticized Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and son of former Pakistani Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto.

“What used to be our policy on Kashmir in the past? Earlier, Pakistan’s policy used to be how to snatch Srinagar from India. However, after Imran Khan assumed power…Pakistan’s position now is how to save Muzaffarabad”, said

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to media persons. He was speaking after meeting his father and former President, Asif Ali Zardari, who is interned in Adiala Jail.

“Whatever you did with democracy, we tolerated it. You ruined the economy, we tolerated that too. You kept on sleeping and once awake, you got busy in arresting the opponents. You kept on sleeping and Modi snatched Kashmir”, he added.

The chairman of the PPP blamed the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for the plight and humiliation the country is passing through at the moment.