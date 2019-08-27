Pakistan Says Islamic Countries are Selfish, Here is Why

Pakistan’s desperate attempts to involve the international community into the Kashmir issue has failed miserably. It was a day before that the special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan managed to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally, but it was unfortunate that some Islamic countries ignored it due to their selfish interests.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan though expressed confidence that even though they are silent now, they will soon have to speak up.

“I read in the newspapers that people are disappointed that Muslim countries are not siding with Kashmir. I want to tell you not to be disappointed; if some countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually take this issue up. They will have to, with time,” he said.

“We have succeeded in internationalizing the issue of Kashmir, we talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up,” Imran added.