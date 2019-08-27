Pakistan’s ISI planning series of bomb blasts in India : Intelligence Report

Intelligence Agencies reveal that Pakistan backed ISI is planning a series of bomb blasts in India. According to the input, ISI has given stern orders to different terrorist groups and sleeper cells to start terror activites and plan serial blasts in India.

The Intelligence agencies have given their inputs to different state police including Delhi.

Meanwhile, a report by the Border Security Force (BSF) has revealed a nexus between Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and members of Rohingya Muslim community. According to the report, JeM handlers based in Pakistan have been radicalising Rohingya Muslims.

The BSF report, which has been accessed by Zee News, mentions that Jaish commander Saber Ahmed, who is in Pakistan, is targeting Rohingya Muslim community members in Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh and radicalising them to carry out anti-India activities.