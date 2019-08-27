SFI-KSU clash at Thiruvananthapuram Law College

Clash broke out between the activists of the SFI and the KSU at the Law College in the capital city. SFI unit secretary Vishnu sustained injuries in the clash after he was hit by a hockey stick. There was a clash in the college yesterday also. A dispute ended in the clash after SFI activists questioned ragging of a first year student. They were attacked by weapons brought by the KSU from outside. The weapons have been recovered from their vehicles. Hockey sticks, deadly weapons and some parts used in bikes were found in the car.

Three including SFI unit secretary sustained injuries. In the melee, Vishnu lost one of his teeth. A large posse of police has been deployed in the campus. In the clash that broke out yesterday, four KSU and two SFI students sustained injuries.