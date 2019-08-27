Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today settled trading at gains.

BSE Sensex ended today at 37,641.27 points higher by 147.15 points or 0.39%. The NSE Nifty ended trading today at 11,105.35 points higher by 47.50 points or 0.43%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, YES Bank, NTPC, GAIL India, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries and IndusInd Bank.

The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Tech mahindra, TCS, Infosys,Bajaj Finserv, Dr.Reddy’s labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian equity market is the RBI decision to payout 1.76 Lakh crore to union government.