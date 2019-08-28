Air India Express offers discounted fares from gulf countries to India : See the fare and details

India’s domestic budget airliner ‘Air India Express’ has announced a mega sale of flight tickets from gulf countries with a discounted price.

The fares are starting with UAE Dh 269.The three-day mega sale was launched on August 27.

The passengers flying from Sharjah to selected indian cities can avail the ticket starting from Dh.269. While passengers from Dubai to selected Indian cities will get tickets from Dh.279, and from Abu Dhabi the ticket will price will be Dh.289.

This discounted fares are available to New Delhi, Mumbai, Mangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, among other cities.

Tickets can be booked on www.airindiaexpres.com