Anand Mahindra shares fitness video of World Champion PV Sindhu : Watch Here

Aug 28, 2019, 08:10 am IST
Industrialist Anand Mahindra posted a video of Sindhu training before the championships in Hyderabad. In the video, the badminton queen can be seen sweating it out like a true warrior before the battle.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mahindra wrote, “Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top…”

