Chandrayaan 2: Third lunar-bound orbit maneuver performed successfully

The Indian Space Research organization (ISRO) has informed that the third Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully.

The orbit maneuver was performed at 09.04 hours IST today. This was done by using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 1190 seconds. The new orbit achieved is 179X1412 km. The next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 30 between 18.00 to 19.00 hours IST.

Third Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 28, 2019) at 0904 hrs IST. For details please visit https://t.co/EZPlOSLap8 pic.twitter.com/x1DYGPPszw — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2019

The Chandrayaan 2, the prestigious Moon mission of India has successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20.

India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV MK111-M1 had successfully launched the 3,840 kilo Chandrayaan 2 into earth’s orbit on July 22.

Lunar surface imaged by Terrain Mapping Camera-2(TMC-2) of #Chandrayaan2 on August 23 at an altitude of about 4375 km showing craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra (In the name of Prof. Sisir Kumar Mitra) For more images please visit https://t.co/ElNS4qIBvh pic.twitter.com/T31bFh102v — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2019