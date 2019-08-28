Don’t do this driving mistake, otherwise you will have to pay a big fine

Sharjah police has announced that it will slap a fine of UAE dirham 400 for traffic violations.
The Sharjah police in a video message has warned drivers to follow all traffic rules while driving especially those rules relating to lane discipline. The lane change violation has a fine of Dh.400.
??? ?????? 86 ?? ??????? ????????? ?????? ????? ??? ????? ????? ????? 400 ???? ??????? ??? ?????? ??????? ??????? ??? ????? ???????? ???? ???? ???? ????? ??? ????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ??? ??????#?????_??????#????_??????? pic.twitter.com/5MPuccD0yQ
— ???? ??????? (@ShjPolice) August 27, 2019
The Sharjah police has by a twitter message shared on their official twitter page has raised this request. In the video a SUV has showed changing lanes from a non-designated spot. A camera detects the violation.
” Article No,86 of the Executive Regulations of Traffic law imposes a fine of Dh.400 for this violation. Such violations endanger the safety of the others on the road”, the Sharjah police tweeted.
Post Your Comments