Don’t do this driving mistake, otherwise you will have to pay a big fine

Sharjah police has announced that it will slap a fine of UAE dirham 400 for traffic violations.

The Sharjah police in a video message has warned drivers to follow all traffic rules while driving especially those rules relating to lane discipline. The lane change violation has a fine of Dh.400.

The Sharjah police has by a twitter message shared on their official twitter page has raised this request. In the video a SUV has showed changing lanes from a non-designated spot. A camera detects the violation.

” Article No,86 of the Executive Regulations of Traffic law imposes a fine of Dh.400 for this violation. Such violations endanger the safety of the others on the road”, the Sharjah police tweeted.