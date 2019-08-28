‘India should close Karachi port by blocking ships going through Arabian Sea’ ,says Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy said that India should give reply to pakistan’s threat that it would close it’s airspace. Swamy asked that India should close the karachi port in Pakistan by blocking the Arabian sea by ships. He also urged that the Arabian sea must be renamed.

“My advice to Namo Govt: If Pak closes their airspace for our commercial and civil aircraft , India should close Karachi port by blocking ships going through Arabian Sea (which needs to be renamed) to Karachi port”, swamy tweeted.

Earlier on today Pakistan has announced that three aviation routes of Karachi airspace will be shut for all international flights from August 28 to August 31. The aviation authority has made it clear that the four day ban will end on September.

Earlier pakistan minister has revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is thinking about a complete airspace closure to all Indian flights. The Pakistan cabinet has earlier on yesterday discussed the proposal to dosallowing Indian to use Pakistan’s airspace and land route for trade with Afghanistan. The final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.