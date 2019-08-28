INX Media Case: Chidambaram’s protection from arrest extended by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has extended the protection from arrest of former union minister P.Chidambaram in INX Media scam case. The apex court has extended the protection of veteran Congress leader upto Thursday.

The Supreme Court has extended the protection from arrest in a money laundering case registered

by the Enforcement Department (ED). The verdict has released by a bench comprising justices R. banumathi and A.S.Bopanna.

Former union finance minister Chidambaram has filed plea against the Delhi High Court’s August 20 verdict denying an anticipatory bail in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case registered by CBI and ED.

The Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has opposed the arguments of Chidambaram and has said that Chidambaram is playing a victim card.

P.Chidambaram is now in CBI custody. The CBI is interrogating the former minister under its custody.