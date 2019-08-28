Ittymani made in China trailer released: Video

The trailer of the much anticipated Mohanlal film ‘Ittymani Made in China Was released today. The official trailer of the film was released online by the makers of the film.

The film directed by debutant directors Gibi and Joju.The film is penned by the directors itself. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvaad Cinemas.

The shooting of the film was completed earlier and the post -production world of the film is progressing soon.

Mohanlal will be appearing in a double role in the film, which is expected to be a fun-filled entertainer. Honey Rose, Madhuri Braganza, Radhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Swasika, Salim Kumar, and Hareesh Kanaran form the rest of the cast.

Kailas Menon and 4 Musics have worked on the film’s music. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer.