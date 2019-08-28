Leading Emirati businessman passes away

Ninety-five-year-old prominent Emirati businessman and founder of Al Ghurair Group, Saif Ahmed Al Ghurair died in Dubai, on Tuesday.

The eldest of five sons, Al Ghurair was born in 1924 in Deira and became involved in the family business of pearl diving.By 1930s the family branched into trading and began to take dates from Iraq to Africa and India and return with textiles and logs for boat building. Gold was later added to the lsit of cargo since Dubai became an important centre for trade in gold.

In the late 1950s, Dubai witnessed a boom and in the ’60s Saif established Al Ghurair Group.

The Group diversified into numerous business lines, including retail, manufacturing and real estate. Each venture was assessed based on its ability to contribute to the growth of the Group and that of the Dubai economy.

Saif also instilled in his employees the importance of excelling in customer service.