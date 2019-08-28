‘Lovely-romantic vacation pictures of Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

‘Bollywood’s hot love birds’ Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is the pet of social media. And Malaika never disappoints them too.

The couple is having a romantic vacation outside the country. And the couple has shared the pictures from the undisclosed scenic locations.

Malaika Arora looks too hot in her grey sports bra and track pants, while Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in white t-shirt and jeans with a sunglass.

The couple had officially declared their relationship on Arjun’s birthday. “Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor… love and happiness always”, malaika wrote wishing Arjun on his birthday.