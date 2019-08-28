Man held on charge of spying

The Punjab police has arrested a man for spying and giving secret informations to a militant leader.

Harpal Singh, aged 36 was arrested near Kartarpur in Jalandhar district in Punjab for allegedly providing secret information about India Air Force and Army installations to Gopal Singh Chawla, a pro-Khalistan leader based in Pakistan.

Harpal Singh native of Bhatija village has been in connection with many militants like Kulwant Singh Mathada, and Ranjit Singh Neeta the chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force. Both Neeta and mathada were hiding in pakistan. He has been using Whatsapp and Messenger to share information.

The police has recovered 7 mobiles from him. A case under IPC Section 121 ( waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the government of India) has been registered against him.