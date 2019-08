Egg Aviyal Ingredients:-

Egg – 4 Nos.

Potato – 1 Medium

Big Onion – 2 Medium

Small Onion – 6 Pcs

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder – 1/2 tsp

Garlic – 1 cloves

Green Chilly – 4 Nos.

Coconut shredded – 1 cup

Coconut oil- 3 tbsp

Curry leaves – as need

Salt – as need

Hot Water – 1/4 glass