Pakistan closes airspace partially

Pakistan’s civil aviation authority has informed that it has closed country’s airspace partially. Three aviation routes of Karachi airspace will be sut for all international flights from August 28 to August 31.

The aviation authority has made it clear that the four day ban will end on September. It has provided pilots an alternate route to circumnavigate Karachi airspace.

Earlier pakistan minister has revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is thinking about a complete airspace closure to all Indian flights. The Pakistan cabinet has earlier on yesterday discussed the proposal to dosallowing Indian to use Pakistan’s airspace and land route for trade with Afghanistan. The final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan has earlier shut down its airspace in February after the Balakot airstrike by Indian Air Force. The airspace was opened on July 16.