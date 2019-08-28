Priyanka Chopra photoshops herself hugging Nick Jonas in MTV Video Music Awards goes viral ; Watch Here

Actress Priyanka Choprahilariously photoshopped herself into a photo at the MTV Video Music Awards to show some love for husband Nick Jonas after the Jonas Brothers‘ win in the best pop category for their single “Sucker.”

In the photo, the other J Sisters, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, are passionately kissing their respective JoBros, Joe and Kevin, while Nick stands alone in the middle of the two couples. Chopra, 37, added herself into the shot so that she’s cuddling up close to her hubby (and peep Nick’s hand!).

Chopra offered her congratulations to the Jonas Brothers in the caption and promised Nick, 26, that she’s always with him.

“I’m always with you @nickjonas ??,” she wrote alongside the snap. “Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker.”

Chopra starred in the music video for “Sucker” along with Danielle, 32, and Turner, 23.

Turner also took a moment on social media to celebrate the “Sucker” video’s win, which is the first song the boy band released together since they disbanded back in 2013.