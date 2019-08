South- Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her holidays in Spain. The hot vacation pictures of the actress from Ibiza, Sapin has become viral on the social media

.The actress is having her vacation with her husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple is accompanied by Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni and friends.

Samantha’s latest released film ‘Oh Baby’ has been a hit. The actress also bagged the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster ’96’.