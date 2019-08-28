Sena chief says no change in seat-sharing formula

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena has made it clear that there is no change in the seat-sharing formula worked out with the BJP for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena and BJP has decided to fight the coming assembly election together. In the 2014 assembly election both the parties has contested separately. But after the election both the parties formed a post-poll alliance.

Thackeray has said that the alliance between the two parties has been declared ahead of the general election. Earlier in February this year both the parties has declared that the two parties will contest in equal number of seats. This declaration was made by Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray in a joint press conference.

But in last week, the BJP state committee president Chandrakant patil has said that a seat-sharing agreement between the two parties must be worked out.

The Maharashtra assembly has a total of 288 seats.