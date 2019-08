Supreme Court has allowed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Srinagar to check on his party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who was detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370.

Laying conditions for his Kashmir visit, the Supreme Court told Sitaram Yechury that permission has been granted only to meet his party colleague Tarigami and not for any other political purpose.