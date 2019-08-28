Thief’s car gets stolen while he was busy robbing a store: Video

A thief’s car got stolen while he was busy in robbing a store nearby. The bizarre incident took place on Washington in USA. The incident took place on Sunday around 6.am.

William Kelly, a thief was robbing from a store.He saw a man driving away his 1992 Chevy pickup truck. He called the police and informed about the theft. But to his ill fate when the police examined the CCTV footage it was found that Kelly himself was busy in stealing from the store.

The CCTV footage was shared by the Kennewick police along with a caption ” Video obtained of the incident and a new fact was discovered. Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street’.

The Kennewick police has informed that ‘the owner of the vehicle, William Kelley, was reporting that someone just stole his red 1992 Chevy pickup with maroon canopy. He had left his keys on the seat. A male riding a 10-speed rode by and discovered the keys and then threw his back bike in the bed of the truck and fled. Video was obtained of the incident and a new fact was discovered. Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street. Kelley was booked into the jail on a warrant and subsequently a new charge of Burglary was added. Kelley’s vehicle has still not been located”.