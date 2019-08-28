This fee will be doubled in UAE from September 1

Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park has decided to double the entrance fees. The entrance fees will be doubled from Dirham 5 to 10.

The increase in the entrance will be applicable from September 1. This was informed on the the social media page of the park.

” To further expand or offerings and better serve our friends and neighbors from across the community, ticket prices will change to Dh starting from September 1″, said the park management. Those want to visit park regularly can opt for gold or silver cards offered by the park.

A gold card which is priced Dh.499 will give the cardholder alone unlimited entry tickets over a year. A silver card priced Dh.200 will give the cardholder or his immediate family members 25 entry tickets.