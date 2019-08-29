A Threat Message From Pakistan Reaches Kollam Collectorate. Here is What it Says

In a bizarre incident, a threat message from Pakistan, asking the Indian army to withdraw from Kashmir, reached the phone of district Disaster Relief Committee of Kollam Collectorate, Kerala.

Kollam West Police has already registered a case and initiated an investigation. It is progressing at the moment with the help of the cyber cell.

It was by Tuesday 10 45 that the message reached the phone in Hindi and Urdu languages. The message asks the Indian army to take its troops back from Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Those opposing Kashmir move should go to Pakistan,says Union Minister