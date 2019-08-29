Angry Rhino attacks car : Video

A terrifying video of an angry rhinoceros attacking car has been spreading on social media. The terrifying incident took place at Serengeti Safari park in Hodenhagen in Germany on Sunday.

The angry rhino has attacked the car with its full might and flipped the car over three times. The rhino tossed the car around with its horn, and also continuously pushed it throughout the park. The vehicle was damaged considerably.But the passenger in the car escaped with minor injuries.

Terrifying moment an enraged rhinoceros attacks and flips an animal keeper's car three times as she drives through a German safari park

The video was took by a visitor. The reason for the outrage of rhino was not known. Kusini, the 30-year-old rhino, came to the Hodenhagen park 18 months ago as part of a breeding program.