Brothers arrested for ‘marrying’ Kashmiri women

The Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested two brothers for ‘marrying’ Kashmiri women. Parvez and Tavrej Alam natives of Supaul village in Bihar were arrested on charges of kidnapping two Kashmiri women who were sisters . The Bihari brothers claimed that they had married the women a few days earlier.

As per police, the brothers from Bihar were working as carpenters in Ramban district in Kashmir. They fell in love with the Kashmiri sisters. They married them secretly and brought their wives to their home in Bihar.

The father of the brides has filed an FIR in police that the Bihari men has kidnapped his daughters. Then a team of Kashmir police in association with the Bihar police has arrested the men.