Commodity Market: Gold price jumps to fresh life-time high

in the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has surged today. The price of gold has jumped to a fresh life-time high and crossed the 40,000 mark.

In the global market the price of gold remained firm at $.1539 per ounce. The price of silver was high and was trading at $.18.63 per ounce.

In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity surged by Rs.250 each to Rs.40,220 and Rs.40,050 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold also appreciated by Rs. 400 to Rs.30,200 per 8 grams.

In Indian market, the price of silver rose Rs.200 to Rs.49,050 a kilo. The weekly based delivery jumped by Rs.814 to Rs.47,230 a kilo. Silver coins traded high by Rs.3000 at Rs.1,01,000 for buying and Rs.1,02,000 for selling of 100 coins.