Congress leader commits suicide at his residence

enior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi’s personal assistant has allegedly committed suicide after consuming poisonat at his south west Delhi residence in Rajokri area on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot. Bishnoi, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for suspected Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sukumar Powriya, who worked for Bishnoi for the past 12 years. The police said Powriya was also under the scanner after the ED conducted several raids at Bishnoi’s properties across Gurugram in the past 24 hours.