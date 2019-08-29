Dubai announces free parking for Hijri new year holiday

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority on Wednesday announced free parking in the emirate on the occasion of the Hijri New Year. All parking areas, except multi-level parking terminals, will be free on Muharram 1, 1441, the RTA said.

Metro

During the holiday, Metro trains on the red line will be operating from 5am to midnight, while the green line will be operating from 5.30am to midnight.

Tram

The Dubai Tram will be operating from Saturday to Thursday from 6am to 1am (of the following day). On Friday, the tram service hours will be from 9am to 1am (of the following day).

Happiness centres

Customers’ happiness centres will close during the holiday, and resume duty on the following day (Muharram 2, 1441). Smart customers happiness centres at Umm Al Ramool and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual 24/7.

Buses

Public buses (Dubai Bus) will operate during the holiday as follows: Main Bus Stations (including Gold Souq) will operate from 4.25am to 00.59am (past midnight). Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 4.26am to 00.43am (past midnight). Sub-stations (including Satwa) will start from 5am to 11pm except for Route C01 operating around-the-clock from Satwa. Qusais Station will run bus service from 4:34am to 00:08am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station will open from 5:05am to 11.35pm. Jebel Ali Station will operate from 5am and continue up to 11.22 pm.