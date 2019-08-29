‘I want you to call me your brother and son’; says Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi today said that he want to develop a relationship of trust and mutual love and affection with the people of Wayanad. He urged the people of Wayanad to consider him as their son and brother.

Rahul Gandhi is in Wayanad to survey the flood hitted areas and to review rescue and relief operations. He asked the state government and union government and district administration to release the compensation of the people and their relocation to safer places.

” I am your MP but don’t want to be just that. There are many Members of Parliament in India. My aim is to develop a relationship of trust with you, a relationship of mutual love and affection. I want you to see me as a family member. I want you to call me your brother and son not just a member of parliament”, he said.