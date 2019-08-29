ISSF World Cup: Elavenil Valarivan bags maiden gold medal

In shooting, India’s women shooter Elavenil Valarivan has bagged her maiden senior World Cup gold medal. She clinched the gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF world cup at Rio de Janeiro.

Elavenil Valarivan has become the third Indian to achieve a gold medal in ISSF world cup. India has now won the three out of the four World Cup gold medals in the women’s 10m air rifle in this year.

But Elavenil Valarivan will not able to compete in Olympics as India’s ace shooters Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil has already secured the two berths available for the country.