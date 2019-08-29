Jilted lover blackmails woman with their indecent videos

The Dubai Court of First Instance has charged a 23 year old Indian expat on today for blackmailing his former lover a 25 year old Indian housemaid with their intimate photos and videos.

The man was blackmailing the woman with the videos of him having sex with woman to force her to continue their relationship after their break-up. The woman also confessed to police that she had sexual relationship with him and he took photos and videos their sexual intercourse.

She accused that on june 12 she break the relationship with him after a quarrel at Metro station. But then he threatened to circulate the videos. She then complained to the police desk at the Metro station.

The man claimed that she has promised to marry him but later cut all ties with him. He also confessed that he has with him obscene videos and photos of them.

The court has referred the case to Court of Misdemeanours on the charge of having sex out of wedlock. The ruling will be issued on September 16.