Number Indians booked for drug smuggling increases

A new study report asserts that the number of Indians arrested fro drug smuggling to gulf countries has been drastically increased.

Around 40% of Indians in Saudi Arabian jails had been booked for smuggling illicit liquor or drugs to the country. Almost 350 indians are in Saudi Jails for smuggling liquor and drugs . And it is also revealed that around 75 among this 350 is keralites.

As per the data of Union government around 4206 Indians are jailed in various gulf countries. In this 1811 are in Saudi jails. In this 350 are arrested for transporting and consuming liquor and drugs. Those arrested for smuggling drugs to the country are lodged in Al Ahsa and Dammam jails.