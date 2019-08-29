Pakistan all set to test ballistic missile today : Report

Pakistan will test a ballistic missile on Thursday as it continues its efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at a nuclear confrontation a week ago in an interview to the New York Times and repeated it on August 26 in a televised address.

Interestingly, it was on August 26 that Islamabad informed New Delhi about the test in Sindh, in keeping with the provisions of the Confidence Building Measures announced by the two countries in 2005 that mandates three-days prior notice on missile tests.

According to diplomats and missile scientists, the test of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, perhaps the Ghaznavi (with a 300 km range) will be conducted on Thursday. According to inputs, the missile will be launched from command post (59) and site 888 in Sonmiani flight test range in Balochistan and will be tracked at Nooribad and Goth Piaro in Sindh by National Development Complex (NDC) ground control station, located at a 220 kilometre distance from the range. NDC is Pakistan’s missile developer headquartered in Fatehjang, Punjab (Pakistan).

In light of this testing, three routes of Karachi airspace have been closed from August 28 to 31. According to a NOTAM (notice to airmen, alerting pilots on routes) and naval warning issued by Pakistan, the Sonmiani Flight Test Range has been activated with an upper ceiling of 26000 feet with impact in sea. The warning has asked all ships to be cleared from the area due to incoming missile.