RTA announces road closure in Dubai

The Roads and Transports Authority has announced the temporary closure of a key bridge in Dubai. The bridge will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

” I you are planning to use Al Maktoum Bridge from Bur Dubai to Deira during the weekend, please be informed that the lanes from Umm Hurair Road bridge to Al maktoum Bridge will be closed from Friday August 30 at 1 pm to Saturday, August 31 9am due to maintenance work. We advise all drivers to depart early and use alternative routes: Tunnel leading to the Floating Bridge, Al Riyadh Street, Rashid hospital and Broadcast roundabouts”, the RTA said in a statement.