This Star Indian player to Lead Kerala in Domestic One-Day and t20 Trophies. Can You Guess Who It Is?

Vijay Hazare Trophy is all set to begin next month and there will be the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy to follow, Kerala needs a good captain to handle these busy campaigns in limited over cricket and guess who has been roped in- none other than Robin Uthappa.

“Uthappa is an India international and we will like to utilize his experience in the best possible way. We have communicated our decision to coach Dav Whatmore and he has expressed no reservation. We have faith in Robin’s leadership skills and that’s why we have decided to name him captain for the shorter formats,” said KCA secretary Sreejith V Nair. (as quoted by a national media)

Uthappa has a lot of experience playing international cricket and IPL cricket and his presence will help Kerala cricket advance a lot. It is not sure at this point whether Uthappa would lead the team in Ranji trophy matches too. Sachin Baby has been leading the Ranji side so far and under his leadership, Kerala had reached semi-finals last year.

Sreejith V Nair said that KCA will evaluate Robin’s captaincy and then make a call on Ranji captaincy.